Former NPP N/R Deputy Council of Elders chairman has died

The Savannah Regional New Patriotic Party(NPP) directorate has expressed its condolences to the family of the late Chief Bilinkowura Asafo Bakeri.

The late Chief Bilinkowura Asafo Bakeri was a retired engineer of good standing; a Royal and respected Chief who served the New Patriotic Party(NPP) diligently as a Council of Elders Deputy Chairman in the then Northern Region.



A statement signed by the Savannah Regional Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Fredrick Abukari Tahiru, indicated that the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Savannah Region at the behest of Chairman Professor Kalamonia extends its profound condolences to the Children, Family and entire Wasipe Traditional Area for the deep loss.



According to him, the NPP shares the pain and grief in these difficult times and will strongly walk with the family in honoring and celebrating the life late Chief Bilinkowura Asafo Bakeri.

Mr. Tahiru further noted that the Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP has directed all party members to fully participate and honor the funeral rites of the late Chief who dedicated his time and selfless service to the tradition.



“It’s our fervent hope and prayer that; God will grant our father eternal rest as his legacy lives on in his honor”.