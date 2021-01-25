Franklin Cudjoe predicts trouble for Hawa Koomson, Ursula Owusu ahead of vetting

Franklin Cudjoe, President of Imani Africa

Ahead of the parliamentary vetting beginning this week to screen the ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Franklin Cudjoe of Imani Africa has indicated that the nominees for Communications and Digitalisation, and Fisheries ministries, will not have it easy at the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

According to Cudjoe, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Mavis Hawa Koomson, during the first term of President Akufo-Addo’s administration were involved in some controversies and this is likely to haunt them as they seek ‘clearance’ to serve in the president’s second term.



Hawa Koomson, the MP for Awutu Senya East, during the registration exercise for the 2020 election is said to have admitted that she fired a gun at a registration centre in her constituency.



“Hawa Koomson must answer for why she was firing guns all over the place and for why she shouldn’t be a commando in the bush instead of another minister,” the IMANI Africa President stated on Citi FM’s ‘The Big Issue’ on Saturday.



On Owusu-Ekuful, Cudjoe said: “I suspect Ursula will have trouble; a bit of incompetence on her part and some wrong decisions. She is a good asset for the party but for the country I don’t know. But she needs to answer a number of serious questions.”



Franklin Cudjoe further indicated that he expected Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to be at the Health Ministry and not the Energy Ministry because of his background.

“He [Dr. Opoku Prempeh] really understands that sector. I have had cause on a number of issues to sit with him when he was a ranking member of the Health Committee [of Parliament] and I saw his prowess. He is versatile.”



Franklin Cudjoe also stated that the nomination of Dr. Yaw Adutwum, a former Deputy Minister of Education as the substantive minister was in the right direction.



“For once we now have a thinker and a doer at the Education Ministry. I am sure there will be some significant reforms apart from Free SHS,” he said.



The president has forwarded his nominees to Parliament for vetting.