Ghana Card, Free SHS: See messages on placards by NPP UK-backed pro-government protesters

A handful of pro-government protesters were present at the forecourt of the Ghana High Commission in London on Friday, September 29.

Their presence was to counter the United Kingdom version of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests that started in Accra, gaining traction on ground and online over three days - September 21 - 23, 2023.



A small group of protesters gathered at the High Commission and started their peaceful protest which included the waving of handwritten placards with messages against misgovernance and corruption among others.



When the pro-government protesters appeared, they came with prepared posters bearing Ghana flags at the top left and right corners, with messages that pointed to government efforts at bettering the lot of Ghanaians back home.



In photos and videos reviewed by GhanaWeb, the messages centered around Free SHS, Ghana Card and digital address system etc.



Some of the messages read as follows: Thank you for Ghana Card. Now a travel document, No guarantor required for student loans with Ghana Card, Universal Q.R Code payment system. First in Africa, One Constituency. One Ambulance, Free SHS is a saviour.

A check by activists online showed that the protesters were largely members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) United Kingdom branch.



