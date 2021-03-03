Godfred Dame lied under oath – George Afoko's family petitions Speaker

Attorney General and Minister-designate for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

The family of Gregory Afoko, one of the men alleged to have conspired to murder the Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Adams Mahama, in 2015, has accused the Attorney General and Minister-designate for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame of lying to the Appointments Committee of Parliament under oath.

The family stated that Mr Dame lied before the Appointments Committee when he said that “Gregory could not meet the bail conditions imposed”.



The Ayieta family of Sandema to which Mr Afoko belongs therefore petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



The petition signed by the family's spokesperson, Asekabta Atong noted:

“Our pliant is that on 14th March 20219, the High Court, Accra, presided over by His Lordship George Buadi granted bail to our son and brother, Gregory Afoko and imposed some bail conditions.



“Gregory met all the bail conditions by the police in flagrant disregard of the orders of the Court refused to produce him at the registry of the Court for the bail bond to be executed,” he added.