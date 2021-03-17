Gomoa MP hints of a monument for 13 drowned teenagers

Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa West Richard Gyan Mensah has hinted of a monument to symbolize the death of some 13 teenagers after they drowned at Apam.

His comments follow a mass burial ceremony for the 13 at the St. Lukes hospital, on Tuesday.



According to the MP, the monument will also serve as a deterrent to other children and also ensure safety.



“I am looking at an opportunity where people will come together to have something monumental so that when people or children want to go to the beach or break the law, it will deter them. I’m also in talks with the stakeholders on the way forward on that,” he hinted on the Hot Edition with Nana Akua on 3FM.



Meanwhile, the bureau of public safety says authorities should do more to ensure the safety of the citizenry

“Drowning is the 3rd highest killer when it comes to accidental delay in Ghana, I think time overdue, we institute measures to ensure the safety of our people and stop the pittance, added.







