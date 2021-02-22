Hawa Koomson's nomination a 'gamechanger' for Fisheries ministry - Allotey Jacobs

Allotey Jacobs is a suspended member of the NDC

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has given a thumbs up to the nomination of Fisheries and Aquaculture minister-designate, Mavis Hawa Koomson, stating that her choice is a “gamechanger”.

He added that she could not have been a better appointee as she fits the role well.



The suspended member of the National Democratic Congress is jumping to the defense of the former minister for Special Development Initiatives and Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East after she came under ridicule and bashing for her abysmal performance during her vetting last week.



Mavis Hawa Koomson was also particularly bashed for her poor articulation of the English language.

But according to ghanaguardian.com, the self-styled fisherman maintained that MPs on the vetting panel must know that the “Fisheries ministry is not about fluency of the English language but it is about touching base with the fishermen and speaking their language. That’s All.”



He added that beyond the language challenges she exhibited, she is the “best for that Ministry”.



Mavis Hawa Koomson came under a lot of backlash after her vetting at Parliament’s Appointments Committee particularly for her poor show and her defence of her poor English-speaking prowess that English is not her mother tongue.