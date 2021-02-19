Here's what ensued between Haruna Iddrisu and Hawa Koomson during vetting in 2017

Hawa Koomson faced the committee in 2017

In February 2017, Mavis Hawa Koomson appeared before the Appointment's Committee of Parliament to be vetted as minister-designate for Special Development Initiative.

Below is a publication by GhanaWeb on February 9, 2017, that captured how she answered a question thrown to her by Haruna Iddrisu about her sector.



Special initiatives of the Akufo-Addo-led administration which include ‘one village-one dam’, ‘one district-one factory’ and ‘one constituency-one million dollars’ became a subject of mockery when Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu took his turn to ask minister-designate for Special Development Initiative, Mavis Hawa Koomson questions as she appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



On all three occasions that the Member of Parliament for Tamale South queried Madam Hawa Koomson on the aforementioned, the legislator left his questions hanging and ridiculed these projects in a manner which got virtually all seated burst into uncontrollable laughter.



During the 2016 election campaign, Nana Akufo-Addo who was then the flagbearer of New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised to set up an irrigation dam in every village in the northern part of Ghana so as to make the country sufficient in food production as well as becoming an exporter of food to the sub-region.

The ‘one district-one factory’ is also aimed at making industrialization the cornerstone of the party’s policy of economic transformation while the one million dollars for each constituency is to alleviate poverty in the country.



Although the projects have been criticised severely by the NDC, President Akufo-Addo and his government are of the greatest conviction that they would deliver.



