How can you claim to be sick but be posting on TikTok? – Godwin Mahama knocks Adwoa Safo after apology

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, after she apologised to her constituents for leaving them hanging last year.

The NDC member said that Adwoa Safo is trying to play on the intelligence of her constituents because she left the country close to a year on the grounds of being sick but had the time to update her TikTok page.



According to Godwin Mahama, Adwoa Safo’s apology for a second term in office is a form of disrespect to the people of Dome Kwabenya.



“She left the country close to one year in the name of she wasn’t well but she kept recording herself on TikTok and there was nothing showing that she wasn’t well.



“It is all because the NPP thinks whatever attitude they show to the people of Dome Kwabenya, because it is their stronghold, they will still vote for them. Since 2004 that the constituency was created, it has always been the NPP and I think they are taking the people of Dome Kwabenya for granted,” he said.



Godwin further stated that the people of Dome Kwabenya are going through a lot of hardship and expect their representative in parliament every time to fight for them.

“When you go to Dome Kwabenya, they have a lot of issues including a lack of roads, market. Yesterday I listened to them and they were complaining bitterly. So they were expecting her to be on the floor of parliament,” he added.



The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwo Safo has sent a heartfelt apology to her constituents and the leadership of the NPP for her misconduct.





Adwoa Sarfo left the country for close to a year on the basis that she wasn't well, but during that time, she was recording herself on TikTok - Godwin Mahama reacts to Adwoa Sarfo's apology.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/N5ZxD92sVV — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 15, 2023

The MP explains that she is sorry for neglecting her duties to the people of Dome Kwabenya and flouting the rules of parliament and her party, the NPP as she seeks for re-election.

