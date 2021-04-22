‘Humbling, challenging, daunting, exciting’ – Egyapa Mercer speaks on Appointment

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, MP, Sekondi

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the MP for Sekondi, has described his renomination as deputy minister for the second term of President Akufo-Addo’s administration as “Humbling, challenging, daunting, exciting”.

Egyapa Mercer, has been nominated as one of the Deputy Ministers to serve at the Energy Ministry along with Mohammed Amin Adam and William Owuraku Aidoo.



The list, which was released on Wednesday, April 21, is subject to approval by Parliament.



In a statement on his official Facebook timeline Mercer wrote, “With God on our side, and subject to the approval of Parliament, we shall strive to make a positive contribution to your vision of impacting Ghana positively in our lifetime.”

He then thanked the President for nominating him to serve in his second term.



