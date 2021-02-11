I am a grandmother and single - Shirley Ayorkor-Botchwey

Thu, 11 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has told Parliament’s Appointments Committee that she is a single.
Giving her self-introductory comments to the House ahead of her vetting, she stated that she is a grandmother but single.
“Chair, my name is Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, a mother of two, a grandmother of one. I am single,” she said.
The former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutoum is before Parliament on her re-appointment to the position she is being vetted for.
