I am not quitting NDC - Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor has denied reports suggesting that he is quitting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to form his own political party.

According to him, he has no such intentions and remains committed and loyal to the NDC.



“I have become aware of some concerns from the rank and file of the NDC, that I intend to leave the NDC to form another party. I wish to state that I have no such intentions and remain committed to the NDC as I have always been.



“The NDC is my home as it is for us all and I will always remain loyal to our party. Let us come together towards the cause of victory for our party and progress for our nation,” he said in his statement.



He added that his reason for joining the race for the flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress, was to esdure the party thrives , and, that has not changed.



“When I joined the race for the flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress, I was motivated by a desire to see our party thrive as the political party of choice for every Ghanaian.



“Today, that motivation remains unchanged. Like many before me, I understand that the collective good of our party overrides our personal goals and desires. The internal contest of ideas we engage in is simply a means to a common end – to build upon the hard won legacy we have come to meet. But if there is anything more I have gained from this period, it is a deepening of my love for this great party from the stories of people I was privileged to meet on the campaign trail. As such, I remain committed towards the cause of the NDC as I have in times past, for as long as our quest for a better Ghana endures,” he added.

Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffour, formally withdrew from the National Democratic Congress a day to the primaries.



Addressing a presser on Friday evening, the former governor of the Bank of Ghana stated that his decision is based on his grievances with the processes surrounding the party’s upcoming primaries; especially the voters register.



According to him, the exercise has been marred by a lot of irregularities; a situation which has not been resolved by the leadership of the party.



“As at this time, the party has begun distributing the ballot papers to the various regions and constituencies without our involvement.



"I wish to reiterate my commitment to the party and grassroots, however my concerns that the party is not ready to conduct free and fair elections is evident for all of us to see,” Dr Duffour said.



YNA/WA