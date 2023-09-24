‘I challenge you to provide evidence to back bribery allegations’ – NPP MP challenges Barker-Vormawor

#FixTheCountry movement convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor

A former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North constituency, Issah Fuseini, has dared the convener of the pressure group, #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor to make available evidence showing attempts by the government to offer him money and appointments to stop his activism.

Appearing in an interview on Big Issue on Citi TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, the former MP said he wonders why Oliver Barker-Vormawor has not yet provided any evidence after making those claims.



Barker-Vormawor is said to have alleged that the government decided to offer him and his colleagues money and appointments to stop his activism but rejected the offer after engaging in a meeting with the National Security Minister at a secret location.



However, the Ministry of National Security denied these allegations.



While reacting to the allegations, Fuseini said: “There are people in charge of our security, they have intelligence much more than we do. Like the issue Oliver [Vormawor] is talking about, his engagement with National Security and all of that. People engage with National security at all sorts of levels.



“And I tell you, if people come out to tell what has been discussed, it just leaves us very open. If the National Security apparatus engages you on a particular issue, and you come up with it. This bribery thing and all of that is another thing.



“They [Ministry] have given a statement, and they are challenging. You say you have recordings. There’s a challenge that has been thrown at Oliver and I would have expected that by now, he would have released whatever recordings he has, for us to know where they emerge, what discussion they had, and what offers were made to him. I’m very interested to know it,"he said.

