I’ll properly streamline school-feeding programme if approved – Adwoa Safo

Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo

The Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo has pledged to streamline school-feeding programme for children in schools devoid of partisanship.

Taking her turn before the vetting panel at the Appointments Committee of Parliament on 17 February 2021, the Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency noted that the school-feeding programme has some lapses that she is willing to engage stakeholders to solve.



She said: “Mr Chair, we must admit as a country that the intention and purpose of this but we have some lapses that we ought to look at as a nation and as a Parliament and as a gender committee of Parliament.

“When I'm given the nod, I will engage this House and the committee as well to see how these lapses can be streamlined properly. Be it NPP, NDC, we all have accept that there are challenges. Sometimes, there are intermediaries even in-between the caterers which compromises on even the quality of food being served to the children”.



On the issue of reports on non-payment of caterers under the school-feeding programme previously, she said: “I give the committee my utmost assurance like I did earlier that we will look into it and do the needful”.