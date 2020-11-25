I’m still at post – Population Council Boss

Executive Director of National Population Council, Dr Leticia Adelaide Appiah

The Executive Director of the National Population Council (NPC), Dr Leticia Adelaide Appiah, has stated that she is still at post in spite of reports that her tenure had come to an end.

On Monday, November 16, 2020, the board chair of the NPC Dr Gladys Ashitey ordered her to hand over after claiming her tenure had expired.



A letter dated 4th November 2020 said: “In line with the terms of your appointment, this Board has initiated action to assess your performance during your term of service to enable it make appropriate recommendations to the Appointing Authority.”



“Whilst the assessment process is ongoing, you are expected to proceed on your terminal leave with immediate effect.”



“You are expected to prepare and submit comprehensive handing-over notes to the undersigned by 16th November 2020.

But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended her term.



Speaking to 3news.com in an interview on Wednesday November 25 on the sidelines of a reproductive health colloquium organised by Curious Minds, she emphasized that she is still at post working.



"I am the executive director of the national population council of Ghana and nothing has changed. I am still the director of the National population council,” she said.



Reacting to reports in the media that she thanked the president for her reinstatement, she said “the president is the one that appoints the NPC boss so I was just thanking him. Nothing more.”