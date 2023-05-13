I’m the chosen winner, propaganda won’t change anything – Edem Agbana speaks after re-run speculations

Edem Agbana says he is the chosen winner to lead the people of Ketu North into the 2024 polls

Parliamentary Candidate for the Ketu North Constituency in the Volta Region, Edem Agbana has emerged to speak following reports that there has been a tie after a recount.

Initial reports from the grounds indicated a win for Edem Agbana in the constituency with 1 vote over his contender, bringing his total votes to 360 against the 359 of his contender, John Adanu.



But information coming in later indicated that there was a spoilt ballot and therefore after a recount, both candidates got 358 votes each.



Edem Agbana reacting to this in an Adom TV interview refuted the claims, indicating that the figures as declared by the Electoral Commission and signed by his agent show that he polled 360 votes over his contender and is therefore the legitimate winner in the contest for the Ketu North seat.



“I laugh when I hear the information going round. When you are counting, rejected ballots are counted first so whatever they are doing, I know it will amount to nothing. I know I am the elected parliamentary candidate in Ketu North, nothing will change in Ketu North,” he said.



Mr. Agbana further described the information making rounds as propaganda gimmicks by his opponent which according to him will yield no results.



“They can continue the propaganda, nothing will change. I am the winner per the Electoral Commission’s declarations. We don’t do a recount and detect a rejected ballot after two or three recounts have been done. I know for a fact and what my agent signed shows that I got 360 votes and I am the winner in the election,” he further said.

Meanwhile, it is still not yet confirmed what the way forward will be.



The National Democratic Congress is holding its presidential and parliamentary primaries today, Saturday, May 13, 2023.



In all, 356,624 delegates voted in 259 constituencies nationwide. 739 parliamentary aspirants competed while 3 presidential aspirants contested.



Delegates voted in 420 voting centers across the country.



