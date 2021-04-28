I was expecting Okoe Boye to be a Deputy Minister - Dr Osae

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye

Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Dr Eric Oduro Osae has reacted to the list of Deputy Minister nominees released by President Akufo-Addo a few days ago.

In all, the 39 deputy ministers who were appointed under 24 portfolios have been submitted to Parliament for approval.



Even though Dr Osae believes the selection was gender and regionally balanced, he had hoped former Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye would have been part of the list.

"The gender balance wasn't bad...but I was expecting my dear brother Okoe Boye to be appointed a Deputy Minister of health or a different position especially because of his dedication and selflessness."



" I'll plead that if there's any other appointment in the health sector, he should be considered," he told Mac Jerry in an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme.