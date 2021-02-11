I was unimpressed with poorly framed vetting questions – Aning

Dr Emmanuel Kwesi Aning, Head of the Department of Research at KAIPTC

Dr Emmanuel Kwesi Aning, Head of the Department of Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra, has described as unimpressive the kind of questions asked by members of the Appointments Committee during Wednesday’s vetting.

According to him, most of the questions were poorly framed and showed a lack of understanding of the issues by members of the committee.



“I only watched part of Kan Dapaah’s vetting but I found his answers mature and also providing us with the factual assessment of what the challenges are, not creating fear and panic…[but] I think some of the questions were poorly framed.



“I think in my assessment yesterday, there were one or two bright spots. Haruna Iddrisu’s questions were matured and sort to elevate the partisan interest that takes place. If what I saw yesterday was anything to go by, I was far from impressed.



“Sometimes in questioning a minister-designate, we have to understand the political nuances and the turf war that takes place. I will say the members themselves dropped the ball. If there are a group of people who have to up their game, it’s the committee members themselves.”

Meanwhile, Security analyst Adam Bonaa says National Security minister-designate Kan Dapaah is the most incompetent person to have been appointed to the position.



According to him, Mr Dapaah, who has been renominated to the position does not appear to understand the dynamics of the security challenges in the country.



“You should see our records. Since independence, have you heard about secessionists taking over our democracy and cutting off a part of the country? This happened under his watch and that’s the metric. As far as I’m concerned, you don’t have to be an analyst or security student. You can go to the data. Today, we are having unprecedented robberies,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday after Mr Dapaah’s vetting at the Appointments Committee on Wednesday.



He stressed: “How do you live in a country as if we live in a war-torn country and call yourself a National Security Minister who should be approved? As far as I’m concerned, the president shouldn’t have reappointed Kan Dapaah. He’s one of the incompetent people the President has appointed.”