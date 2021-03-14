0
IGP rings changes in police management board; some regional commanders appointed

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, has made changes to some positions on the Police Management Board (POMAB).

He has also made appointments to two regional commands.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba has been appointed as the new Upper East Regional Police Commander while DCOP Charles Domanban will head the Oti Regional Police Command.

IGP Oppong Boanuh congratulated all the appointees.
