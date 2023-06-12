If something happens to Agyinasare, Nogokpo will be destroyed forever - Bishop Sam Owusu

The head pastor of the Potterville Church International, Bishop Sam Owusu

The Head Pastor of the Potterville Church International, Bishop Sam Owusu, has criticised the chiefs of Nogokpo over the 14-day ultimatum they issued to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare over his “Nogokpo is the Demonic Headquarters of the Volta Region” statement.

According to him, a lot of Ghanaians have made similar derogatory comments about Nogokpo before, but they were never summoned before the chiefs to explain themselves.



He added that if anything happens to the Archbishop Agyinasare, the Founder and Leader of Perez Chapel International, the Nogokpo community would no longer exist.



“After 14 days, if he does not come you will invoke your power, what power do you have? If they say they have power, let us go to Pakistan and perform miracles there. What are you talking about?



“If you cannot order any minister of state who has said similar things, you cannot order a spiritual man in such capacity to appear.



“They don’t know; if anything happens to Bishop Charles Agyinasare now, it will destroy the entire village forever,” he said in an interview on Charisma TV.

He added that the founder of Perez Chapel would never honour the invitation of the Nogokpo chiefs.



“The Bishop Charles Agyinasare I know will never step there. If he steps there then he is going to do a crusade,” he added.



Background:



The Archbishop on the third day of the Supernatural Summit held at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra, May 25, 2023, preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces where he cited several examples to support his teaching.



In the course of his preaching, Agyinasare recounted an incident where his team received spiritual attacks for hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.

“During this crusade in Aflao… we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was and you have to go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.



“We only have not said it but the second night I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyre came out from under the car,” he recounted.



The statement he made went viral which led to criticisms by sections of the public.



Some chiefs of Nogokpo have ordered him to appear before them over the comments he made or suffer the consequences.



His church, after the ultimatum, announced a one-week fasting and prayers exercise over the threat of the Nogokpo chief.

IB/AE