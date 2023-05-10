Instead of focusing on IMF, Bawumia is in church taking communion, anointing oil – NDC Communicator

NDC Communication Team Member, Margaret Ansei

A member of the communication team for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Margaret Ansei, popularly known as Magoo, has called out the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his recent appearances at Christian some religious gatherings.

Magoo who was speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show said the Vice President who is expected to lead the Economic Management Team (EMT) to IMF to secure a bail out for Ghana, is instead, seen in churches campaigning to be flagbearer.



“Now we can’t even find Bawumia, he is in church every time, I don’t know whether he wants to eat communion, he’s in church, every time. We are sitting on IMF board meeting for over 6 months we cannot enter IMF agreement. The Vice president is in church singing praises and worship,” she said.



To her, the Vice President, just like the others, should resign if his focus is to pursue his flagbearer agenda instead of leading in IMF meetings to bring the economy back on track.



“His colleagues have resigned, the gentleman; Alan Kyeremanteng, who was part of cabinet and later came to tell us that when they go for cabinet meeting they just talk, they do nothing, so he called it ‘NATO’ to wit [No Action, Talk Only], has resigned. His colleague, the former minister for Agric, had to resign and he’s doing NPP primaries job. The vice president who is supposed to sit on the economic management team to take us to ordinary IMF board meeting is in church now, praying, receiving communion and taking anointing oil because he wants to be flagbearer of the NPP. What is he doing in church, he should sit down and get us to IMF board,” she said.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











NW/WA