Inusah Fuseini, Justice Sai storm Accra regional police head office over arrest of protesters

The former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, and renowned legal practitioner Justice Srem-Sai have been spotted at the Accra Regional Police Command, where protesters who were arrested for participating in the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration were transported to.

A group calling itself Democracy Hub, in the early hours of Thursday, September 21, 2023, together with some concerned citizens gathered to embark on the demonstration to demand transparency and accountability from the government.



The peaceful demonstration organised by concerned citizens and activists turned chaotic when the police moved to arrest some of the protestors for purportedly violating the rules governing the demonstration.



Inusah Fuseini who is also a legal practitioner turned up with other lawyers to secure the release of those who were arrested.



The former MP for Tamale Central urged the protestors to remain calm as they will continue to engage with police to release those arrested.



“So, we will go and see what happens and what they are doing to the guys who were picked up,” he said.



