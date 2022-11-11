It feels good to be back – Watch Adwoa Safo’s first interview on her return to parliament

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, expressed her delight at returning home and to parliament after being away from the jurisdiction for a long time.

She explained that on her return, she received a good reception from her colleague MPs in parliament.



Speaking to journalists after the close of Friday's, November 11, 2022, proceedings in parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo said that she was happy to be back.



“I greet all my constituents. As their Member of Parliament, by the grace of God, I have finally returned to the Chamber… the reception has been good… I’m now back to continue my duties and today is the first day and I’m hoping that the subsequent weeks are going to be good.



“It feels good to be back,” she said.



The absence of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs from parliamentary work for nearly a year has been a source of contention and several controversies, with her colleagues on the same side of the House pushing for her seat to be declared vacant at one point.



The MP had also earlier been summoned to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for absenting herself from work for more than the period stated in the constitution, but she failed to show up.

Also, in her absence, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo terminated her appointment as the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.



Watch her speak in the video below:







You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:







AE/BOG