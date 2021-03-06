It is now time to get to work – Jinapor after he was sworn into office as Lands Minister

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has said that he is counting on the prayers and support of all Ghanaians to enable him deliver on his new mandate.

He said this after he was sworn into office by President Akufo-Addo on Friday March 5.



The Damonogo lawmaker said in a Facebook post that “Today, 5th March, 2021, I took the oath, administered by the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, as Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.



“It is now time to get to work. Counting on your prayers and support. Glory be to God!!!”

Mr Akufo-Addo said after swearing in his ministers that “I have thus sworn into office twenty eight of the thirty nominees I sent to Parliament.



“I must express my sincere gratitude to Parliament, that is to the Rt Honourable Speaker, to the Honourable Chairperson and the Members of the Appointment Committee, the honourable Majority and Minority Leaders and to all honourable members of both sides of the House my gratitude for the expeditious and firm manner with which the scrutiny of my ministers was carried out,”