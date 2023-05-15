It is the will of Allah - Woman who defeated Duffuor's son, brother speaks

Hajia Nasira Afrah

Hajia Afrah Nasira, the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency has spoken about her victory in the May 13 primaries.

She defeated three candidates in the race to represent the party in the 2024 elections polling 211 votes as against Kwabena Duffour Junior's 203.



The other two contenders were Edward Brenya who got 65 whiles Alex Adomako Mensah, the incumbent (an uncle to Duffuor Jnr) got 86 votes.



Asked what accounted for her victory, she told journalists that it was the will of Allah.



"It is the will of Allah, yes. It is the will of Allah. This is a win for all of us, it is a win for Sekyere Afram Plains.



"I want to take this opportunity to congratulate my other opponents and also the people of Sekyere Afram Plains," she stressed.

The constituency is one of four out of the 47 seats in the Ashanti Region that the NDC traditionally wins: The others are Ejura-Sekyedumase, Asawase, and New Edubiase.



