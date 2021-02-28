Jinapor, Asenso Boakye and Mustapha Ussif have proven NPP youth have a future – Salam Mustapha

Director of Programmes at the Office of the Vice President, Salam Mustapha

The Director of Programmes at the Office of the Vice President, Salam Mustapha has noted that the Ghanaian youth is intelligent and will excel when given opportunities.

He came to this conclusion after vetting of young ministers-designate in the Akufo-Addo administration.



To him, it’s imperative that young people are given opportunities in the country as it strives to develop.



Citing young leaders who have excelled the world over, he said “Young people can lead when entrusted with responsibility. Emmanuel Macron became the French President at the age of 41 and so was the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel who took office in 2017 and 2013 respectively. By all accounts, they’ve not failed”.



He is hopeful the President of Ghana will appoint more youthful people into his government going forward.



Read his statement below.

Wednesday and yesterday, I watched the sterling performance of Hon. Abu Jinapor, Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye and Hon. Mustapha Yusif at the vetting committee of parliament where they displayed ample gravitas of what is ahead of them. I felt proud as a young man and know that when given the space young people can excel. They go into their ministries with such zeal, depth and the energy to drive the nation forward.



Young people can lead when entrusted with responsibility. Emmanuel Macron became the French President at the age of 41 and so was the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel who took office in 2017 and 2013 respectively. By all accounts, they’ve not failed.



The Ghanaian youth is industrious. But limited in space to showcase it. Deep-throat systemic problems encumbrance by outmoded sociocultural issues.



Nonetheless, kudos to Mr. President for these appointments. We hope to see more young people get appointed into deputy ministerial and CEO portfolios.



