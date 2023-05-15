John Mahama breaks silence on incumbent MPs who lost their primaries

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The elected flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has encouraged incumbent Members of Parliament who lost their primaries to keep their heads up.

According to him, the party still needs their rich experience as they remain heroes in the party for the good work they've done.



He urged them to remain committed to the parliamentary mandate to ensure safe guidance in the interest of Ghanaians, adding that he is making an effort to meet them as soon as possible.



“Incumbent members of parliament who lost their primaries must also keep their heads up, you remain heroes for the good job you have done and continue to do. We need your experience and talents for the Honorius job that faces us when the good people of Ghana give us the mandate to stir the affairs of this country once again.

“…Above all, we need you in the remaining one and a half of your parliamentary mandate to carry out your duties in parliament with dedication and commitment to safely guide the interest of the Ghanaian people and I intend to meet with these MP in the earliest opportunity.”



John Dramani Mahama was speaking during a victory speech delivered after being declared winner of the NDC presidential primaries on May 13, 2023.



