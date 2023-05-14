John Mahama coasting towards 99% win - Provisional EC data

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama will be declared winner of the National Democratic Congress flagbearership contest with provisional results coming from the Electoral Commission.

According to data shared by Joy News, the former president is coasting to a 99% win in terms of valid votes cast.



Mahama is said to have polled 296,550 votes as against 3,173 by his sole contender, Kojo Bonsu, who has conceded defeat hours after closing of polls.



The data applies to 275 out of 277 collation centers across the country.



Per GhanaWeb’s computation Mahama has 98.1% of valid votes whiles he would be hovering in the region of 83% relative to the total number of delegates which is pegged at 356,025.

Mahama was originally set to face Bonsu, the former Mayor of Kumasi and onetime finance minister Kwabena Duffuor, but the latter withdrew with hours to the vote citing dissatisfaction with the voters register and photo album.



Mahama will thus make a fourth straight jab at the presidency in the 2024 polls. He won the 2012 vote and lost the 2016 and 2020 vote.



