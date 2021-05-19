Kan Dapaah is superintending over an illegality – Adam Bonaa

Security analyst, Mr Adam Bonaa

Security expert, Adam Bonaa, has opined that Ghana’s Minister of National Security, Kan Dapaah is superintending as Minister over an illegality that he should be solving.

This comment came during an interview with eTV Ghana’s host, Samuel Eshun on the show ‘Fact Sheet’ while discussing the recent issue of security personnel brutalizing a journalist.



This illegality, according to him, is having the operations wing of the National Security council out with weapons that should not be out on a regular day.



“It is an illegality that has existed and it has persisted at the National security ministry and some of us have been talking about it. Kan Dapaah is superintending over an illegality which he must deal with but he’s not dealing with it,” he said.

Adam continued, “The President is the chairman of the National Security Council. He is superintending over an illegality which he must deal with but he’s not dealing with it. As the President, he is a human rights activist”.



The security expert urged the President and the Minister of Security to solve this persisting problem and see to it that various National security operatives focus on their duties only and know how to handle themselves in public.