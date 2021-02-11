Kan Dapaah most incompetent National Security boss ever – Security Analyst

National Security minister-designate, Kan Dapaah

Security analyst Adam Bonaa says former National Security minister-designate Kan Dapaah is the most incompetent person to have been ever appointed to the position.

According to him, Mr Dapaa, who has been renominated to the position, does not appear to understand the dynamics of the security challenges in the country.



“You should see our records. Since independence, have you heard about secessionists taking over our democracy and cutting off a part of the country? This happened under his watch and that’s the metric. As far as I’m concerned, you don’t have to be an analyst or security student. You can go for the data. Today, we are having unprecedented robberies,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday after Mr Dapaa’s vetting at the Appointments Committee on Wednesday.



He stressed: “How do you live in a country as if we live in a war-torn country and call yourself a National Security Minister who should be approved? As far as I’m concerned, the president shouldn’t have reappointed Kan Dapaah. He’s one of the incompetent people the President has appointed”.

However, the Director at the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Training Centre, Dr Kwesi Aning says the minister-designate did justice to the questions at his vetting.



“I only watched part of Kan Dapaah’s vetting but I found his answers mature and also providing us [with] the factual assessment of what the challenges are, not creating fear and panic. I think in my assessment yesterday, there were one or two bright spots. Haruna Iddrisu’s questions were matured and sort to elevate the partisan interest that takes place