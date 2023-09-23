LIVE UPDATES: Mammoth crowd as #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest enters Day 3

As the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest marks its third and final day, a multitude of Ghanaians, including prominent celebrities, have rallied together to lend their voices to this significant event.

The protest since it began on September 21, 2023, has seen a significant turnout of concerned citizens, and members of the opposition parties among others, and it is expected to end on Saturday, September 23.



A group calling itself Democracy Hub together with the demonstrators are seeking to march to the seat of government, Jubilee House to demand accountability from the government on how it is managing the economy.



On the first day of the demonstration, the police clashed with the protestors for violating the Public Order Act which resulted in the arrest of some persons into custody.



Although there were videos and reports of assault on protesters, a statement from the police, issued on September 22, 2023, and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, maintained that “there is no evidence or reported case of assault against the demonstrators according to police records. Therefore, anyone with evidence to the contrary should provide it for investigation.”



On the second day, the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration gained widespread traction from other parties and sections of society. The demonstrators were able to march peacefully about 1km to the Jubilee House amid heavy rainfall.

As the protest enters day 3, the protesters will once again head to the Jubilee House clad in red and black and with placards like previous days.







