LIVESTREAMED: Ken Ofori-Atta faces Parliament's Appointment Committee

Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta is finally facing the Appointments Committee of Parliament after his leave of absence due to medical reasons.

Mr Ofori-Atta is expected to be subjected to intense grilling by the 26-member committee which has thirteen members from either side of the house.



Among other things, the Finance Minister in Akufo-Addo’s first term of government will be expected to give responses to the Agyapa Royalties deal as well as government expenditure on the coronavirus pandemic.



The financial sector crisis could also be a key feature of his vetting but with a seven-member bipartisan committee set to be established to probe the collapse of the banks and several court cases on the matter, it remains to be seen if the committee will ask questions on it.

Watch a Livestream of his vetting here on GhanaWeb TV:



