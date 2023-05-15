43
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Post election acceptance speech by John Dramani Mahama

Video Archive
Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The elected flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama delivered a victory speech after he was declared winner of the presidential primaries of May 13, 2023.

In a landslide victory, the former president polled 297,603 (98.9%) against his contender Kojo Bonsu who polled 3,181 (1.1%) in the election held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The Electoral Commission's returning officer made the declaration in the wee hours of May 14, 2023.

Watch the livestream below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC primaries: Here are four medical doctors who won parliamentary slots
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ‘campaigns’ for Ken Agyapong
Heavy rains cause traffic, flood on N1 Highway and parts of Dzorwulu
Koku Anyidoho reacts to Mahama's 98.9% victory
It is the will of Allah - Woman who defeated Duffuor's son, brother speaks
Two policemen saved from church attacker by an Immigration officer
NDC primaries: Here are 15 newcomers who defeated incumbent MPs
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
Related Articles: