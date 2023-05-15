LIVESTREAMED: Post election acceptance speech by John Dramani Mahama

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The elected flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama delivered a victory speech after he was declared winner of the presidential primaries of May 13, 2023.
In a landslide victory, the former president polled 297,603 (98.9%) against his contender Kojo Bonsu who polled 3,181 (1.1%) in the election held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
The Electoral Commission's returning officer made the declaration in the wee hours of May 14, 2023.
Watch the livestream below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Let’s focus on how NDC leads Ghana out of current abyss – Mahama
- FULL TEXT: John Mahama's victory speech after primaries
- Mahama’s victory: We can achieve great things with common purpose – Alabi
- Ghana will recover, thrive again under Mahama’s leadership – Apaak
- NDC polls: Kofi Adams retains Buem ticket
- Read all related articles