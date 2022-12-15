LIVESTREAMING: Appointments Committee vet Gender minister nominees

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Member of Parliament (MP) for Walewale Constituency in the North East Region Hon. Lariba Zuweira Abudu has appeared before the Appointments Committee for vettig.
This comes after she was nominated as the Minister Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 by Akufo-Addo.
Until her nomination, she was the Deputy Minister at the same Ministry to Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya who was axed last weekend after staying off the ministry for close to a year.
