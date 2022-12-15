4
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Appointments Committee vet Gender minister nominees

Lariba Gender Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Walewale Constituency in the North East Region Hon. Lariba Zuweira Abudu has appeared before the Appointments Committee for vettig.

This comes after she was nominated as the Minister Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 by Akufo-Addo.

Until her nomination, she was the Deputy Minister at the same Ministry to Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya who was axed last weekend after staying off the ministry for close to a year.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
Related Articles: