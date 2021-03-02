LIVESTREAMING: Ashanti Regional Minister-designate vetting underway

Tue, 2 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Minister-designate nominee for Ashanti Region, Simon Osei Mensah has appeared before the Appointments Committee to be vetted.
Other ministers-designate who will appear before the Committee today are the Ministers designate for the Greater Accra, Eastern and Bono Regions.
In all the president submitted the names of 46 individuals for vetting and the number includes sector ministers designate as well as the 16 regional ministers designate.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Why five Akufo-Addo nominees were not approved by the Appointments Committee
- Vetting: Afriyie Akoto lied under oath, was offensively arrogant – NDC caucus
- Vetting: ‘Give us further, better particulars on mysterious US$150 KIA antigen test’ – Minority to Agyeman-Manu
- Vetting blues: Prove US$1.1 million Kelni GVG savings – Minority to Ursula Owusu
- Vetting: Give us clarity on your role in assault of bailiff, PDS deal – Minority to Amewu
- Read all related articles