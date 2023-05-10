Lawyer vs Doctor: The two candidates wrestling over the Nabdam Constituency in NDC primaries

Lawyer Lamtiig Apanga and Dr Mark Nawaane are the lead contenders in the NDC Nabdam race

The opposition National Democratic Congress will go to the polls on Saturday May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 general election.

The Nabdam Constituency in the Upper East Region is one of the constituencies where the parliamentary election is expected to be keenly contested.



The contest will be between three persons; Lamtiig Apanga, a private legal practitioner, Dr Mark Nawaane, the incumbent MP, and Francis Zuure.



However the first two are deemed as lead contenders for the race. The incumbent MP who is a medical doctor by profession is facing stiff competition from Managing Partner of Prestige Partners.



Dr Mark Nawaane



57-year-old Dr Mark Nawaane is a second term Member of Parliament for the people of Nabdam Constituency.

He was first elected to parliament in 2016 and was subsequently re-elected in 2020.







His third attempt begins with the upcoming primaries where the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of S Mark Hospital Group will have to put up with the opposition posed by his closest contender.



Lamtiig Apanga





With years of experience in legal practice, the relatively young Lamtiig Apanga is tipped to win the Nabdam NDC parliamentary race against the much older incumbent MP.



Lawyer Apanga who is a managing partner at the Prestige Partners Legal Firm in Accra, practices his legal career with interest in commercial, property and criminal litigation.



His is a first-time contender in a parliamentary race who has promised to bring superior ideas aimed at advancing the development of Nabdam Constituency when elected as MP.



Already leading in several development projects in the constituency, lawyer Apanga has overseen the construction of five boreholes and donated equipment to health facilities in Nabdam.



On the front of the NDC, Mr Apanga is a known stalwart of the party who has been an integral part of the party’s legal team and has represented the party in court in various trials.

According to a Ghanaian Times report, Mr Apanga who draws his strength and support from Zoliba and Sakoti blocks, which have 31 out of a total of 50 polling stations in the constituency, is in pole position to win Saturday’s contest.



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









GA/SARA