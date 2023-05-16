'Let those who won by 10,0000000% enjoy their fake victory' - Koku Anyidoho

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

Former Director of Communications at the Presidency during late Prof John Atta-Mills' regime, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has thanked God for the withdrawal of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor from the NDC's Saturday Presidential primary.

He said "there was no bloodshed because any drop of blood based on a fake register would have been attributed to Dr. Duffuor."



The Founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute prior to the primaries had verbally 'attacked' the National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and National Executives of the NDC and former President John Mahama who eventually won.



In a tweet on Sunday morning after the elections, he attributed John Mahama's victory to a fake register.



"Let those who won by 10,0000000% enjoy their fake victory," he tweeted.

Mahama's Victory



Certified results by the Electoral Commission (EC) show Mr Mahama polled an overwhelming 297,603 votes representing 98.9% of the total valid votes cast at the end of the NDC primaries on Saturday.



His closest contender, the former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu, polled a paltry 3,181 representing 1.1%.



The other contender in the NDC flagbearership race, former Finance Minister in the Mills regime, Kwabena Duffour, pulled out on Friday.

Distrust for Mahama



The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has said he does not trust former President John Mahama’s promise to scrap ex-gratia.



He asked Mr Mahama to answer why he did not implement the Constitution Review Commission (CRC) White Paper on Emoluments when he was President.



Koku Anyidoho says he is prepared to debate Mr Mahama “on how he betrayed President Atta-Mills. I don’t trust him and will never trust him.”

“You think we are all stupid so you can lie to us by saying you will scrap ex-gratia. They say prove that you are sincere, by refunding what you are enjoying; you respond with insults by telling us that we are “silly”. Yooo we hear you Mr. dead goat,” he tweeted.



“I don’t trust John Mahama if he says he will scrap ex-gratia. Why did he not implement the Constitution Review Commission (CRC) White Paper on, Emoluments? I am prepared to debate John Dramani Mahama on how he betrayed President Atta-Mills. I don’t trust him and will never trust him.



Koku's Expulsion from NDC



In 2021, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) reportedly expelled Koku Anyidoho, for indiscipline.

The party said the decision comes after the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour, brought against Anyidoho.



A letter signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the then General Secretary of the NDC, said: “The Committee’s report found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct and anti-party behaviour and recommended your outright expulsion from the party.”



“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC, expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter, you are no more recognised as a member of the Party and cannot carry yourself as such.”



