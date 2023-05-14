Linda Ocloo floors Kpessah-Whyte in NDC primaries again

Member of Parliament for the Shai-Osudoku Constituency, Linda Akweley Obenewaa Ocloo with delegates

Correspondence from the Eastern Region

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Shai-Osudoku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Linda Akweley Obenewaa Ocloo on Saturday, May 13, 2023, again defeated her long-time challenger in the primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Constituency.



The MP for the third time running recorded a resounding victory over Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, a Research Fellow with the History and Politics Section at the Institute of African Studies (IAS), University of Ghana, Legon and a former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme.



In a race which perhaps was too close to call, Miss Ocloo at the end of counting polled 673 votes ahead of Dr. Kpessah-Whyte who recorded 516 votes with former MP for the area, David Assumeng managing a paltry 19 votes.



Jubilant supporters of the MP who thronged the Doryumu Presby Primary School where the polls were held erupted into ecstasy at the declaration of the serving MP as winner of the party’s primaries.



The law-maker in an interview after her victory expressed her profound gratitude to the delegates and constituency executives for the confidence reposed in her to once again represent the party in the next parliamentary elections and the people in the august house of parliament.



Miss Ocloo who said she wasn’t surprised by her victory attributed her performance to her hard work over the years which has endeared her into the hearts of the people. “There’s a saying that hard work pays so in fact, I wasn’t surprised, I knew I’d win so it was something I was expecting,” expressed the legislator.

She said that despite being an opposition member of parliament, she was doing her best to address the deplorable roads in her area which have been of utmost concern to her constituents.



Linda Ocloo expressed confidence in former President John Dramani Mahama to win the 2024 presidential elections to enable him fix the Constituency’s bad roads.



Linda similarly defeated Dr. Kpessah-Whyte in the party’s 2016 and 2020 primaries.



Presidential polls



In the presidential primaries, former President John Dramani Mahama polled a resounding 1,218 votes with Kojo Bonsu also recording 5 votes.