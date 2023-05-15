Mahama’s victory: We can achieve great things with common purpose – Alabi

Prof. Joshua Alabi

The Campaign Chairman for former President John Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi has commended his team for their hard work that gave Mr. John Mahama the win in NDC’s presidential primaries.

In a statement Prof. Alabi indicated that the tireless efforts and commitment to the cause have been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone.



Former President John Mahama has once again been elected to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress to the 2024 general elections following his landslide victory at the just-ended primaries of the party.



Mr. Mahama failed in his attempts in 2016 and 2020 elections to become President.

The NDC’s primaries held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, saw Mr. Mahama sweeping 297,603 (98.9%) of the total valid votes to emerg as the flagbearer-elect of the NDC.



The Electoral Commission’s Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe made the declaration at the party’s headquarters in Accra in the early hours of Sunday.



Below is the full statement by Mr. John Mahama campaign chairman



WITH GRATITUDE FROM THE JM PROJECT 2024 TEAM.



On behalf of the entire John Mahama campaign team, I extend to you my deepest gratitude for your unwavering dedication and support that led to H.E. John Dramani Mahama’s resounding victory in the just ended NDC presidential primaries.

Thank you very much, especially the JM Project 2024 team, the regional and constituency executives, branch executives, the Woezor crew, and our dedicated drivers and security details. Your tireless efforts and commitment to the cause have been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone.



As the campaign chairman, I have witnessed firsthand the tremendous energy and passion you all brought to the campaign. From organizing events to making phone calls and spreading the word on social media. You have been fantastic. Your contributions have been invaluable. Your belief in JDM’s leadership and your determination to see him succeed have been the driving force behind our collective efforts.



I also take this opportunity to thank the leadership of the various churches who offered their premises for our delegate meetings during the campaign period.



A very big thank you to our teeming supporters and the good people of Ghana for their prayers and encouragement.



It is your unwavering support that has propelled us forward, inspiring us to work harder to reach higher heights and overcome every challenge that has come our way.

Your dedication to our shared values and your belief in the vision we hold dear for our nation have been unwavering.



Your support has not only been crucial to JDM’s victory but also a testament to the strength of our united front. Together, we have proven that when like-minded individuals come together with a common purpose, we can achieve great things.



Now that the primaries are over, our next focus is Victory 2024. As we look ahead to the general elections, I want to emphasize the importance of staying united and focused. We have made significant progress, but there is still more work to be done. Your continued support, enthusiasm, and involvement will be vital in reaching out to more voters, expanding our reach, and securing victory for John Mahama and our shared vision.



Thank you all for your trust and your commitment and for being the driving force behind our success. It is an honour to work alongside each and every one of you, and I am confident that together, we will continue to make a lasting impact.



Let us celebrate this victory as a testament to our collective strength and dedication towards Victory 2024. We have shown what can be achieved when we stand united and work towards a common goal.

Thank you for being an integral part of this “Building The Ghana We Want Together” journey, and let us continue to march forward, together, towards Victory 2024.



Prof. Joshua Alabi



Campaign Chairman