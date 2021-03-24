Make positive changes in Central Region – Oguaamanhen to new Minister

Mrs Assan who was the Municipal Chief Executive for Agona West

The Oguaa Traditional Council on Tuesday adorned Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the newly appointed Central Regional Minister with a beautiful beads necklace to signify its acceptance of her occupying the high office of the Region.

It also presented to her a carved Ghana map of all the 16 Regions of the Country, and called on her, to make a positive change in the region amidst special spiritual prayers and blessings for her.



Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Oguaamanhen and President of the Council made the presentation when Mrs Assan called on the Council at the Emintsimadze Palace in Cape Coast to formally introduce herself as the new occupant of that high office and to ask for their blessing.



Mrs Assan who was the Municipal Chief Executive for Agona West during the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, replaces, Mr Kwamena Duncan Regional Minister.



She becomes the second female to occupy the high seat of the Region, after Madam Ama Benyiwa Doe who reigned from 2009 to 2012, during the tenure of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills.



Welcoming the Minister, Osabarima Kwesi Atta expressed the delight of her appointment and alerted that it was unacceptable to continue to describe the Region as poor and challenged the new Regional Minster to work hard to give the area a facelift as she worked to significantly turn the fortunes of the region around.



The Omanhen in a citation read to the Regional Minister as she assumed office, expressed confidence that she would be able to live up to the task.

He pledged the Council's unflinching support and counsel and tasked Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to do likewise because her success largely depended on their cooperation and support.



“We will support you in all ways, me and my elders have already sworn to answer your calls day and night unless any of us is unwell and even in that circumstance we will do our best to ensure that your tenure becomes successful for the region to regain its lost glory,” he said.



Osabarima Kwesi Atta congratulated Mrs Assan on her appointment as the Regional Minster by the President and assured her that Oguaaman was solidly behind her in all her endeavours.



“We will all collectively work towards the progress of the Central Region. There are a lot of things that has eluded the region especially Cape Coast which is the first capital of the country," Osabarima Kwesi Atta said.



The Omanhen also urged the new Minister to work towards addressing the youth unemployment which had become a matter of great concern in the region.



He also expressed displeasure that the Traditional Council had for so long been denied its portion of revenue accruing from the Cape Coast Castle despite several appeals to the government, and implored the new Minister to take it up and ensure that their royalties were paid accordingly.

Mrs Assan said she was poised to change the negative narrative about the region and promised to consult, cooperate and collaborate with all stakeholders including the chiefs to pursue pragmatic policies for the desired development and growth of the area, saying “we are all partners in development.”



She expressed her appreciation to the Omanhen and his elders for the warm reception and the gifts offered to her and called on them to keep praying for her as she worked to transform the region.



Mrs Assan also called on them to support the implementation of programmes and policies of the government to transform the region.



Present at the ceremony were the Regional Coordinating Director, Mr Kingsley Agyei Boahen, DCOP (Mrs) Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, Regional Police Commander and ACFO John Amarlai Amartey, Regional Fire Officer.