Mass burial for drowned Apam teenagers today

The thirteen teenagers who drowned when they went swimming in the sea at Apam in the Central Region will be laid to rest at a joined burial service Tuesday morning.

The deceased aged between 12 and 17 lost their lives while swimming on Sunday, March 7, 2021, throwing the Apam town into a state of shock and mourning.



The ceremony is expected to be held under strict COVID-19 protocols and is strictly by invitation.



A government delegation is expected in Apam to support the bereaved families lay their children to rest.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has already donated an amount of GH¢36,000 to the bereaved families.

This was done when the President commiserated with the bereaved families through the Minister for fisheries.







