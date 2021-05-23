May God forbid that I represent the government and tell lies - Amoako-Attah

Kwesi Amoako Attah is minister for Roads and Highways

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Attah, has boasted that as the representative of the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he has never told a lie about work being done in the sector.

Addressing this week’s Minister’s Press Briefing on the topic, “Improving Ghana’s Road Sector,” the minister explained that from the massive work they have done in the sector, it leaves him with no room to peddle lies, just to score any political points.



He added that the evidence available speak for them and he is ever ready to defend them because his nature is only to go with the truth and nothing else.

“By the end of President Akufo-Addo’s eight-year term, he would have done asphalt overlay close to 3000 kilometers. Unprecedented, never seen in the history of this country. And we have the list of the asphalt overlays done in our country. The 1,300 kilometers, I said it on the floor of Parliament and some people wanted me to break it down and to show them the evidence and to lay it on the floor of Parliament.



“I didn’t even go to my office. I picked a phone and called and they brought it to me and I laid it on the floor of Parliament what has been done. May God forbid that I represent a president and the government and tell Ghanaians what is not true; may God forbid. And we are not afraid because we tell the good people of this country the truth, nothing but the truth,” he boasted.