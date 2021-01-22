Meet the 19 ministers renominated for the same portfolios in Akufo-Addo’s second term

The ministers have been renominated to their ministerial portfolios again

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has renominated nineteen ministers of state from his first term to maintain their ministerial portfolios in his second term.

The names have subsequently been submitted to Parliament for vetting and approval.



The full list of ministerial nominees was made available to the public on Thursday, 21 January 2021.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has submitted to Parliament for prior approval, through the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin…” a release from the Presidency signed by Eugene Arhin, Acting Director of Communication said.



“President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that Parliament will see to the prompt approval of his nominees, so they can assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office,” the release added.



Those who will be maintaining their various ministerial portfolios, if approved, are:



1. Albert Kan-Dapaah – National Security Ministry

2. Ken Ofori-Atta – Finance Ministry



3. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen – Trade and Industry Ministry



4. Dominic Nitiwul – Defence Ministry



5. Ambrose Dery – Interior Ministry



6. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey – Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration Ministry



7. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu – Parliamentary Affairs

8. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Communications and Digitalisation Ministry



9. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – Food and Agriculture Ministry



10. Kwaku Agyemang Manu – Health Ministry



11. Kwasi Amoako-Atta – Roads and Highways Ministry



12. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah – Transport Ministry



13. Cecilia Abena Dapaah – Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry

14. Ignatius Baffuor Awuah – Employment and Labour Relations Ministry



15. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah – Information Ministry



The Regional Ministers, also recognized by the Constitution as ministers of state, who have been renominated for their previous various Regions are:



1. Simon Osei-Mensah – Ashanti Region



2. Dr Hafiz Bin Salih – Upper West Region



3. Dr Archibald Yao Letsa – Volta Region

4. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah – Western Region



Check out the full list of nominated Ministers for Akufo-Addo’s second term below:



