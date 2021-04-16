Meet the first batch of Akufo-Addo’s Deputy Ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is poised to release his list of deputy minister-nominees who will serve in his second term should Parliament approve them.

Speculation has been rife about who President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is likely to nominate as deputy minister.



In a Daily Guide reportage sighted by GhanaWeb, the President on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, conferred with the nominees in a closed-door meeting ahead of the official release of the list.



“The presidency is set to release the list of the nominees that may not exceed 40 deputies," Daily Guide wrote.



“Indications had earlier been given by the Presidency that ministerial appointees will not go beyond 86."



Already, 46 substantive ministers and regional ministers have been approved by Parliament.



The nominees as published by Daily Guide are:



1. Steven Jalula – Deputy Minister for Roads & Highways

2. Mavis Nkansah Boadu – Deputy Minister for Roads & Highways



3. Evans Opoku Bobie - Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports



4. OB Amoah – Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development



5. Collins Ntim – Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development



6. Alfred Tuah-Yeboah - Deputy Attorney General & Minister for Justice



7. Diana Asonaba Dapaah - Deputy Attorney General & Minister for Justice



9. Mireku Duker – Deputy Minister for Lands & Natural Resource



10. Benito Owusu Bio – Deputy Minister for Lands & Natural Resource



11. Michael Okyere Baafi – Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry



12. Herbert Krapah – Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry



13. Nana Dokuaa – Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry



14. Amin Anta – Deputy Minister for Energy



15. Andrew Egyapa Mercer – Deputy Minister for Energy

16. Owuraku Aidoo – Deputy Minister for Energy



17. Fati Abubakar – Deputy Minister for Information



18. Charles Adu-Boahene – Deputy Minister for Finance



19.Abena Osei Asare – Deputy Minister for Finance



20. Wereko Brobbey – Deputy Minister for Employment & Labour Relations



21. Yaw Frimpong – Deputy Minister for Agriculture



22. Moses Anim – Deputy Minister for Fisheries

23. Kwaku Ampratwum – Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration



24. Tina Mensah – Deputy Minister for Health



25. Gifty Twum Ampofo – Deputy Minister for Education