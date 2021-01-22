Meet the ministers who have lost their jobs in Akufo-Addo’s 2nd term

Some former ministers of state will not be part of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s new administration.

This was confirmed by the list of minister-nominees released by the presidency on Thursday, January 21.



After the president was sworn into office for his second term, he decided to reduce the number of his ministers from 126 to 85 in response to long-standing criticism.



Due to this, some ministries in his first term have been realigned while seven other ministries have been completely scrapped.



The January 21 list from the presidency shows the president has nominated 46 persons.



Check out the names of ministers who have lost their jobs, and will thus not be returning to their offices.



1. Gloria Akuffo - Attorney General and Minister for Justice



2. Halima Mahama - Local Government



3. Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh - Lands and Natural Resources



4. Atta Akyea - Works and Housing

5. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye - Fisheries



6. Cynthia Morrison - Gender, Children and Social Protection



7. Kofi Dzamesi - Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs



8. Isaac Kwame Asiamah - Youth and Sports



9. Anthony Akoto Osei - Monitoring and Evaluation

10. Dr Mustapha Hamid - Zongo Affairs and Inner City Development



11. Barbara Oteng Gyasi - Tourism



12. Joe Ghartey - Railway Development



13. Kofi Adda - Aviation



14. Prof Frimpong Boateng - Environment, Science and Technology

15. Prof Gyan Baffuor - Planning



16. Yaw Osafo-Maafo - Senior Minister



17. Kwamena Duncan - Central Regional Minister



