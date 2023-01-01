Millennium Excellence Awards honours Agyinasare for leadership

Bishop Agyinasare (third left) receives his plaque

The Founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has been honoured by the Millenium Excellence Awards for his leadership and outstanding personality in the religious fraternity.

The healing minister was honoured by the founder of the award scheme, Ambassador Ashim Morton at his Special 60th Birthday Service held at the Perez Dome on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.



Speaking at the ceremony, Amb Ashim Morton said, “this foundation was started some two decades ago to recognise men and women who have contributed to the economic development of this nation and continent. It takes quite a while to nominate the men and women through very rigorous criteria. On that night of July 2021, our own brother Bishop Agyinasare was nominated to receive one of the highest prices that evening.”



According to the Founder of the Millenium Excellence Foundation (MEF), he waited for a special occasion to honour the revered minister and the Special 60th Birthday Service was the opportune time to do so. The Foundation presented a citation titled “Excellence of Distinction” and is a Lifetime Governor Achievement Price signed by His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



With this honour, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare joins other recipients like the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo; Speaker of Parliament Alban Kinsford Sumin Bagbin, National Chief Imam Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and music legend Kojo Antwi.



The Millenium Excellence Awards celebrates excellence in Ghana.

It is awarded to distinguished personalities in Ghana that have affected the nation positively.



It is described as the most prestigious award in Africa.



The Millenium Excellence Award (MEA) is one of the many private sector initiatives that have come to stay.



The event seeks to reward Ghanaians who have selflessly devoted their time, effort, and knowledge to the socio-economic and political development of the country.