Ministerial vetting: 'I never insulted any Ahanta Chief”- Kojo Kum

Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister nominee

The Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister nominee, Ebenezer Kojo Kum has openly responded to news making rounds that he insulted some chiefs in his constituency.

According to him, he comes from a Royal home and will be the last person to disrespect any Chief in Ghana.



Prior to the New Patriotic Party’s primaries in June 2020, news broke out that, the Upper Dixcove Traditional Council in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region performed rituals asking their gods to deal ruthlessly with some NPP stalwarts and the MP for the area Kojo Kum.



They accused the MP of hurling insults at the Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove, Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV, and the Chiefs of Ahanta during a WhatsApp chat by the Member of Parliament and his supporters.



However, reacting to the said allegations raised by Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, MP for Asawase and Member of the Appointments Committee when he took his turn at the ongoing Ministerial Vetting as the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum said; “Thank you Mr Chairman, I’m a Prince, my father was a chief so I should be the last person who will insult any chief. It is never correct that I insulted any chief.”

“Some members of our party went overboard in some of the comments they made and that issue has long been resolved,” he added.



He said, when given the nod, he will collaborate with the National and Regional House of Chiefs to ensure there is unity and peace amongst chiefs.



Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum who is the Member of Parliament for the Ahanta West Constituency in the Western Region was appointed by President Akufo-Addo to replace the former Chieftancy and Religious Minister, Kofi Dzamesi.



The Lawmaker has served on several committees in Parliament and also a member of the ECOWAS Parliament.