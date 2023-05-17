Muntaka blames minority leadership reshuffling for the defeat of 17 MPs

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, Member of Parliament for Asawase

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament for Asawase, has criticized the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the changes in the minority leadership in Parliament.

According to Muntaka, the defeat of 17 MPs in the just-ended NDC primaries is a result of the reshuffling of party leadership. He expressed concerns about the impact this loss of experience regarding the new candidates will have on the minority caucus in the upcoming parliamentary sessions.



"Now in 2023, the NPP is struggling to find its feet. They are struggling to stay above waters, and then you go and lose 17 MPs. Who do you blame? It will be very unfair if you blame the current [Minority] leadership because the primaries were announced before the coup that happened in Parliament, [and that was] very unstrategic."



"You can do any scientific research, and it would point to you that the timing of that coup was absolutely wrong. It didn't give the new leadership the opportunity to settle and strategize to save many more MPs," citinewsroom.com quoted him as saying in an interview.



Muntaka added that it would be unfair to hold the current minority leadership responsible because the timing of the party primaries was announced before the unexpected changes took place in Parliament.



He maintained that the timing of the parliamentary reshuffling was ill-advised, as it did not allow the new leadership enough time to settle and strategize effectively to secure more seats.

The NDC held its primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, which resulted in significant losses for several incumbent Members of Parliament.



Approximately 17 incumbents lost their seats to newcomers.



Meanwhile, watch a snippet of upcoming edition of ‘Say It Loud’ below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









AM/GA