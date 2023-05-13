Muntaka mobbed amidst 'we need change' chanting by opponents at Asawase

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Asawase constituency, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, received a mixture of reactions upon his arrival at the election grounds in Asawase.



While some mobbed him, others hooted at him with loud chants.



They were seen chanting “We need change”, “we need change”, “away”, and “away”.



Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, one of Ghana’s longest-serving members of parliament, is seeking to serve the members of his constituency for the sixth time.



Earlier, the Director of Research of the Asawase Constituency, Umar Harris, alleged that some hoodlums had invaded the polling centre for the parliamentary and presidential elections of the National Democratic Congress.

According to him, these hoodlums have known faces who were present at the party’s congress at Cape Coast.



He claimed that these men are reported to be from Tamale and have been positioned at some vantage points within the voting area.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, he said he confronted the police commander who later engaged the brother of the incumbent brother, Alhaji Muniru, about the presence of the alleged thugs



“…As I speak to you, the former Chairman who just lost the election has just come here with some hoodlums, who are neither delegates nor constituents. We have also seen some guys are were part of the congress at Cape Coast and are from Tamale. We have seen a couple of them here and have been placed at vantage areas. Where they are it's either violence or whatever they are,” he added.



