My new appointment is a call to duty and to serve – Hawa Koomson

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development

Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Mavis Hawa Koomson has thanked the President for the honour done her.

The former Special Initiatives Minister says appointing her to the Fisheries Ministry by the President is a call to serve the people of Ghana and she intends doing it dispassionately.



Hawa Koomson who is known to have fired gunshots during the voter registration process in 2020 made this known when she was reacting to her new appointment.



She said “A Call To Duty and Serve Mother Ghana Once Again. I am Grateful Mr. President”.

Meanwhile, the President of Ghana has said that he intends not appointing more than 85 Ministers in his second term as President.



In all, the first list of Ministers includes 30 Ministers of State and 16 Regional Ministers.



The list is a blend of old and new Ministers who the President believe will support his development agenda in building a competitive country and ensure the needed development.