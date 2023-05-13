1
Menu
News

NDC Decides: Preparations underway in Sunyani East

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 13 At 8.jpeg The contest is between Seid Mubarak and Kwabena Yeboah-Asuama Jnr.

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono

Preparations are currently underway at the Jubilee Park in Sunyani in the Bono Region where the Sunyani East Parliamentary and Presidential elections of the oppostion National Democratic Congress(NDC) will take place.

A total of 2,295 voters plus special voters including; former appointees, regional executives and national officers from the Sunyani East Constituency are expected to cast their ballot at two voting centres.

Dennis Twumasi, the Regional Secretary of the NDC in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb disclosed that the EC recieved the electoral materials around 1:00 am.

He added that the EC is going through the materials and the process will start as soon they finish.

The contest is between Seid Mubarak and Kwabena Yeboah-Asuama Jnr.

Security arrangements

There is heavy security presence at the grounds by personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

Voting has not started as at 7:50am even though Officials of the Electoral Commission have set-up the place.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: