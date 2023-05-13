NDC Decides: Preparations underway in Sunyani East

Correspondence from Bono
Preparations are currently underway at the Jubilee Park in Sunyani in the Bono Region where the Sunyani East Parliamentary and Presidential elections of the oppostion National Democratic Congress(NDC) will take place.
A total of 2,295 voters plus special voters including; former appointees, regional executives and national officers from the Sunyani East Constituency are expected to cast their ballot at two voting centres.
Dennis Twumasi, the Regional Secretary of the NDC in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb disclosed that the EC recieved the electoral materials around 1:00 am.
He added that the EC is going through the materials and the process will start as soon they finish.
The contest is between Seid Mubarak and Kwabena Yeboah-Asuama Jnr.
Security arrangements
There is heavy security presence at the grounds by personnel from the Ghana Police Service.
Voting has not started as at 7:50am even though Officials of the Electoral Commission have set-up the place.
